The Grove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

The Grove

2405 Walnut Ave · (916) 584-9290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA 95608
Greenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Grove.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
gym
internet access
Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 1 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments. All units come with wall to wall plank flooring, fresh new paint, window coverings, dual Paine windows, well appointed kitchens, spacious rooms, generous closets and cabinet space, and large private patio and balconies.

Our Community amenities include a laundry facility, assigned parking,Swimming pool and many more qualities that we're sure you'll find pleasing. We are located just off of El Camino and Walnut Ave near public transportation, shopping, dining, and Carmichael Park where many fun activities take place. We have amazing nearby schools in the San Juan Unified School District and near American River College.

Call our leasing staff today to find your new home at Carmichael Apartments and visit us online at http://mjdcp.com/.

12 Month Lease
Security deposit: $600 - Must be paid within 72 hours of approved application
$35 application processing fee PER applicant
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply

Rental qualifications:
Applications completed online
Proof of income 2.5 x Rent (Must have 3 months of proof of income submitted within 24 hours of application) Applications received without income are considered incomplete and will be canceled.
Minimum credit score 550: approved
Co-signers accepted for lack of established credit only ( not bad credit)
No evictions

Pets:
We are a pet friendly community, don't forget your furry friends!
1 pet limit, 25lbs or less
Additional deposit $500
Pet rent $25

This property accepts section8 with the same screening requirements that adhere us to Fair housing laws and CAA.

(RLNE4707573)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 25 lbs per pet
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Grove have any available units?
The Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arden-Arcade, CA.
What amenities does The Grove have?
Some of The Grove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Grove currently offering any rent specials?
The Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, The Grove is pet friendly.
Does The Grove offer parking?
Yes, The Grove offers parking.
Does The Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Grove have a pool?
Yes, The Grove has a pool.
Does The Grove have accessible units?
No, The Grove does not have accessible units.
Does The Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does The Grove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Grove has units with air conditioning.
