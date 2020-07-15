Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool gym internet access

Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 1 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments. All units come with wall to wall plank flooring, fresh new paint, window coverings, dual Paine windows, well appointed kitchens, spacious rooms, generous closets and cabinet space, and large private patio and balconies.



Our Community amenities include a laundry facility, assigned parking,Swimming pool and many more qualities that we're sure you'll find pleasing. We are located just off of El Camino and Walnut Ave near public transportation, shopping, dining, and Carmichael Park where many fun activities take place. We have amazing nearby schools in the San Juan Unified School District and near American River College.



Call our leasing staff today to find your new home at Carmichael Apartments and visit us online at http://mjdcp.com/.



12 Month Lease

Security deposit: $600 - Must be paid within 72 hours of approved application

$35 application processing fee PER applicant

Anyone over the age of 18 must apply



Rental qualifications:

Applications completed online

Proof of income 2.5 x Rent (Must have 3 months of proof of income submitted within 24 hours of application) Applications received without income are considered incomplete and will be canceled.

Minimum credit score 550: approved

Co-signers accepted for lack of established credit only ( not bad credit)

No evictions



Pets:

We are a pet friendly community, don't forget your furry friends!

1 pet limit, 25lbs or less

Additional deposit $500

Pet rent $25



This property accepts section8 with the same screening requirements that adhere us to Fair housing laws and CAA.



(RLNE4707573)