990 S Calle Venado

Amenities

parking pool air conditioning hot tub fireplace range

Charming four bedroom three bath home located in a desired area of Anaheim Hills. Open floor plan with tile throughout down stairs plus Central A/C and heat. Cozy fireplace in living for all those relaxing nights. Spacious backyard with Pool And Spa. A MUST SEE!!!