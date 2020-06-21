Charming four bedroom three bath home located in a desired area of Anaheim Hills. Open floor plan with tile throughout down stairs plus Central A/C and heat. Cozy fireplace in living for all those relaxing nights. Spacious backyard with Pool And Spa. A MUST SEE!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 990 S Calle Venado have any available units?
990 S Calle Venado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 990 S Calle Venado have?
Some of 990 S Calle Venado's amenities include parking, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 990 S Calle Venado currently offering any rent specials?
990 S Calle Venado is not currently offering any rent specials.