All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 969 E Mason Lane #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
969 E Mason Lane #101
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

969 E Mason Lane #101

969 E Mason Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Southeast Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

969 E Mason Ln, Anaheim, CA 92805
Southeast Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning New 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhome in Platinum Triangle Anaheim - BRAND NEW HOME! This beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom Townhome with roof top balcony is available immediately. Located in Anaheim's Platinum Triangle, this home features recessed LED lighting, upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and European cabinetry, high ceilings, 2 car garage with epoxy flooring and direct access, huge roof top balcony and,upgraded bathrooms with cultured marble countertops and Moen faucets. Owner pays for HOA fees. HOA includes pool and tot lot. Pets will be considered. Available immediately. No smoking.

(RLNE4890366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 E Mason Lane #101 have any available units?
969 E Mason Lane #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 969 E Mason Lane #101 have?
Some of 969 E Mason Lane #101's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 969 E Mason Lane #101 currently offering any rent specials?
969 E Mason Lane #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 E Mason Lane #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 969 E Mason Lane #101 is pet friendly.
Does 969 E Mason Lane #101 offer parking?
Yes, 969 E Mason Lane #101 offers parking.
Does 969 E Mason Lane #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 969 E Mason Lane #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 E Mason Lane #101 have a pool?
Yes, 969 E Mason Lane #101 has a pool.
Does 969 E Mason Lane #101 have accessible units?
No, 969 E Mason Lane #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 969 E Mason Lane #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 969 E Mason Lane #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Gallery
1415 W North St
Anaheim, CA 92801
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles