969 E Mason Lane #101

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning New 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhome in Platinum Triangle Anaheim - BRAND NEW HOME! This beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom Townhome with roof top balcony is available immediately. Located in Anaheim's Platinum Triangle, this home features recessed LED lighting, upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and European cabinetry, high ceilings, 2 car garage with epoxy flooring and direct access, huge roof top balcony and,upgraded bathrooms with cultured marble countertops and Moen faucets. Owner pays for HOA fees. HOA includes pool and tot lot. Pets will be considered. Available immediately. No smoking.



