947 E. Drapery Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool dog park air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court dog park parking pool garage

Welcome Home to this Newer 3bdr/3 bath Condo Near freeways and Disneyland - GATED condo in the intimate Tapestry Walk! THE MOST CONVENIENT location welcomes you to living at an elevated level. One of the best locations in the community overlooking the pool. Electric plug to car right outside your door. This bright and breezy home says sophistication in every detail - from the moment you enter the gorgeously appointed kitchen, which is the perfect place to prepare a meal for loved ones. Dine inside, or take it out into the Pool area, with plenty of space to catch up on the day's news, or entertain your friends. Back inside, you can take the party out onto the balcony, or relax in the Family Roomthe spacious Powder Room is ready for guests or family. At the end of the day, your Master Bedroom awaits with a beautiful flow, and a stunning Master bath that will certainly give new meaning to the word Pampered! Two more bedrooms and bathrooms mean the rest of the family are well cared for. Reverse osmosis water filter, overlooking pool, patio furniture included, tankless water heater, tandem 2 car garage. Welcome Home! to book an appointment please go to www.hcmpm.com



(RLNE5655727)