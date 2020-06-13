All apartments in Anaheim
947 E. Drapery Ln
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:22 AM

947 E. Drapery Ln

947 E Drapery Ln · (714) 306-7356
Location

947 E Drapery Ln, Anaheim, CA 92802
Southeast Anaheim

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 947 E. Drapery Ln · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home to this Newer 3bdr/3 bath Condo Near freeways and Disneyland - GATED condo in the intimate Tapestry Walk! THE MOST CONVENIENT location welcomes you to living at an elevated level. One of the best locations in the community overlooking the pool. Electric plug to car right outside your door. This bright and breezy home says sophistication in every detail - from the moment you enter the gorgeously appointed kitchen, which is the perfect place to prepare a meal for loved ones. Dine inside, or take it out into the Pool area, with plenty of space to catch up on the day's news, or entertain your friends. Back inside, you can take the party out onto the balcony, or relax in the Family Roomthe spacious Powder Room is ready for guests or family. At the end of the day, your Master Bedroom awaits with a beautiful flow, and a stunning Master bath that will certainly give new meaning to the word Pampered! Two more bedrooms and bathrooms mean the rest of the family are well cared for. Reverse osmosis water filter, overlooking pool, patio furniture included, tankless water heater, tandem 2 car garage. Welcome Home! to book an appointment please go to www.hcmpm.com

(RLNE5655727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 E. Drapery Ln have any available units?
947 E. Drapery Ln has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 947 E. Drapery Ln have?
Some of 947 E. Drapery Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 E. Drapery Ln currently offering any rent specials?
947 E. Drapery Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 E. Drapery Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 947 E. Drapery Ln is pet friendly.
Does 947 E. Drapery Ln offer parking?
Yes, 947 E. Drapery Ln does offer parking.
Does 947 E. Drapery Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 947 E. Drapery Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 E. Drapery Ln have a pool?
Yes, 947 E. Drapery Ln has a pool.
Does 947 E. Drapery Ln have accessible units?
No, 947 E. Drapery Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 947 E. Drapery Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 947 E. Drapery Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
