Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
920 S Paula Lane
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM

920 S Paula Lane

920 South Paula Lane · No Longer Available
Location

920 South Paula Lane, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. Features private courtyard entry, living room, kitchen, back yard with lemon tree, 2 car garage, air conditioning, cul-de-sac location. Community offers pool, spa and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 S Paula Lane have any available units?
920 S Paula Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 S Paula Lane have?
Some of 920 S Paula Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 S Paula Lane currently offering any rent specials?
920 S Paula Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 S Paula Lane pet-friendly?
No, 920 S Paula Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 920 S Paula Lane offer parking?
Yes, 920 S Paula Lane offers parking.
Does 920 S Paula Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 S Paula Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 S Paula Lane have a pool?
Yes, 920 S Paula Lane has a pool.
Does 920 S Paula Lane have accessible units?
No, 920 S Paula Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 920 S Paula Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 S Paula Lane has units with dishwashers.
