Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Anaheim - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com **Welcome Home to Anaheim! Located just north of the Anaheim Colony Historic District and just minutes from Disneyland, Anaheim Packing House, and Center Street Promenade. This home offers nice sized bedrooms, large full bathroom, and a spacious living room. Parking is on double long driveway, gated front yard with new grass. Freshly painted and ready for move in.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4696524)