Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:35 AM

900 N Harbor Blvd.

900 N Harbor Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

900 N Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Single Story 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom - 2 bedroom & 2 bath with all new renovations no-one above or below...all single level. Located within a residential neighborhood and part of a duplex. New roof, new floors, new bathrooms (toilets, showers, vanities, mirrors, lights, fans). New sliding glass doors. New patio cover. Fresh paint. New split level heating and cooling systems in each bedroom and the living room. New laundry closet with brand new stacked washing machine and dryer. New fans and light fixtures, new water heater. Kitchen includes new counter and sink/disposal/faucet. Fully loaded with appliances (oven, fridge, microwave), new dishwasher. Includes a newly redone backyard and front lawn, and 1 private parking spot.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4967441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 N Harbor Blvd. have any available units?
900 N Harbor Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 N Harbor Blvd. have?
Some of 900 N Harbor Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 N Harbor Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
900 N Harbor Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 N Harbor Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 900 N Harbor Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 900 N Harbor Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 900 N Harbor Blvd. offers parking.
Does 900 N Harbor Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 N Harbor Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 N Harbor Blvd. have a pool?
No, 900 N Harbor Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 900 N Harbor Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 900 N Harbor Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 900 N Harbor Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 N Harbor Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
