900 N Harbor Blvd.

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Single Story 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom - 2 bedroom & 2 bath with all new renovations no-one above or below...all single level. Located within a residential neighborhood and part of a duplex. New roof, new floors, new bathrooms (toilets, showers, vanities, mirrors, lights, fans). New sliding glass doors. New patio cover. Fresh paint. New split level heating and cooling systems in each bedroom and the living room. New laundry closet with brand new stacked washing machine and dryer. New fans and light fixtures, new water heater. Kitchen includes new counter and sink/disposal/faucet. Fully loaded with appliances (oven, fridge, microwave), new dishwasher. Includes a newly redone backyard and front lawn, and 1 private parking spot.



No Pets Allowed



