866 S Stone Circle

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with 2 car Garage in Anaheim - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with 2 car Garage in Anaheim
APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House MONDAY, JANUARY 28th
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!
Single Story House!
2 Car Garage
Large Master Suite
Open Kitchen with lots of storage
Central AC & Heat
Fireplace in living room
Utility room with Washer & Dryer hookups
Beautiful wood / laminate flooring throughout
Concrete backyard with lots of trees
Gardener included (front & back yard)
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2495 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months
This home is generally Pet Restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law
This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
(RLNE3504459)