Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

866 S Stone Circle

866 South Stone Circle · No Longer Available
Location

866 South Stone Circle, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with 2 car Garage in Anaheim - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with 2 car Garage in Anaheim

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House MONDAY, JANUARY 28th
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!

Single Story House!
2 Car Garage
Large Master Suite
Open Kitchen with lots of storage
Central AC & Heat
Fireplace in living room
Utility room with Washer & Dryer hookups
Beautiful wood / laminate flooring throughout
Concrete backyard with lots of trees
Gardener included (front & back yard)

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2495 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months

This home is generally Pet Restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE3504459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 866 S Stone Circle have any available units?
866 S Stone Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 866 S Stone Circle have?
Some of 866 S Stone Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 866 S Stone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
866 S Stone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 866 S Stone Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 866 S Stone Circle is pet friendly.
Does 866 S Stone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 866 S Stone Circle offers parking.
Does 866 S Stone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 866 S Stone Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 866 S Stone Circle have a pool?
No, 866 S Stone Circle does not have a pool.
Does 866 S Stone Circle have accessible units?
No, 866 S Stone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 866 S Stone Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 866 S Stone Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
