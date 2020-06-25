All apartments in Anaheim
8433 E Amberwood St
Last updated May 28 2019

8433 E Amberwood St

8433 East Amberwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

8433 East Amberwood Street, Anaheim, CA 92808
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

Beautiful Anaheim Hills Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached House. Gorgeous, New Modern Kitchen boasts Custom Cabinets with pull-outs and slow close drawers, New Stainless Appliances includes French Door style Refrigerator, Farm Sink, Designer Lighting and Breakfast Counter. Light and Open Floor plan with Real Wood Floors and Vaulted Ceiling. Kitchen opens to Living Room with Fireplace and Dining Area. Spacious Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling, Patio Door, Walk-in Closet and Newly Upgraded, Modern, Double Sink Vanity area. Upgraded Bath 2 Vanity. Bedroom 3 is being used as an open Den/office, can also be used as bedroom or Dining Room or Play Area. Private Back Yard with Patio and Grass Area. Tile Roof. Newer, Upgraded Furnace and Central Air. Why buy a condo when you can have a house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8433 E Amberwood St have any available units?
8433 E Amberwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 8433 E Amberwood St have?
Some of 8433 E Amberwood St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8433 E Amberwood St currently offering any rent specials?
8433 E Amberwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8433 E Amberwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8433 E Amberwood St is pet friendly.
Does 8433 E Amberwood St offer parking?
Yes, 8433 E Amberwood St offers parking.
Does 8433 E Amberwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8433 E Amberwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8433 E Amberwood St have a pool?
No, 8433 E Amberwood St does not have a pool.
Does 8433 E Amberwood St have accessible units?
No, 8433 E Amberwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 8433 E Amberwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8433 E Amberwood St has units with dishwashers.
