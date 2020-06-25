8433 E Amberwood St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Anaheim Hills Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached House. Gorgeous, New Modern Kitchen boasts Custom Cabinets with pull-outs and slow close drawers, New Stainless Appliances includes French Door style Refrigerator, Farm Sink, Designer Lighting and Breakfast Counter. Light and Open Floor plan with Real Wood Floors and Vaulted Ceiling. Kitchen opens to Living Room with Fireplace and Dining Area. Spacious Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling, Patio Door, Walk-in Closet and Newly Upgraded, Modern, Double Sink Vanity area. Upgraded Bath 2 Vanity. Bedroom 3 is being used as an open Den/office, can also be used as bedroom or Dining Room or Play Area. Private Back Yard with Patio and Grass Area. Tile Roof. Newer, Upgraded Furnace and Central Air. Why buy a condo when you can have a house!