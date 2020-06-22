8010 E. Snapdragon Ln.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

End Unit Two Story 3BR 3BA Townhouse 2Car Attached Direct Access Garage - End unit 2 story townhome features living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, 3 full bathrooms, kitchen with built-in microwave oven & gas coking, and eating area. Master bedroom with private bath with large mirrored walk-in closet, dual sinks enclosed roman tub/shower stall, and separate toilet room. Other bedrooms have mirrored wardrobes, one of which bedrooms is on ground level. Second upstairs bedroom has own private bath. 2 car attached garage with direct access and automatic opener. Laundry hookups are inside the townhome in separate room. Association pool, spa, and private patio for entertaining. Walking distance to Ralphs shopping center. Will consider a pet with additional deposit.



(RLNE4576458)