7935 E Monte Carlo

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court

MONACO 1 Bedroom with 1.5 Bath Condo! Popular Open Floor Plan. The Kitchen has a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and a Gas Stove. There is a Media Niche for your Flat Screen TV in Living Room. Balcony located off of Living Room with plenty of room for your own BBQ, Table and Chairs. It's the perfect size for relaxing or entertaining. The EX LRG Bedroom is approximately 14' x 11' and includes a Large Walk-In Closet. Master Bathroom has Double Sink Vanity, a Large Oval Soaking Tub with a Shower overhead, too. Attached 2 Car Tandem Garage is Extra Long with plenty of room for 2 Cars and then some. Desirable Inside Laundry Area in Garage, just bring your own Washer and Dryer. Garage is approximately 11' wide. Some Storage Shelves, too. Monaco amenities include a Resort Style Pool and Pool Area, Umbrellas and Chairs, a Clubhouse, BBQs, Work Out/Weight Room, 3 Spas throughout Monaco & Tennis Courts, too. Monaco is conveniently located close by tons of Shopping, Theatres, Restaurants, Canyon Rim Elementary & Canyon Rim Park, 91 Freeway, 241 Toll Road, Library and Savi Ranch Shopping. THESE 1 BEDROOMS LEASE VERY QUICKLY! GO SEE TODAY! NO PETS ALLOWED.