Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
7935 E Monte Carlo
Last updated February 15 2020 at 10:25 AM

7935 E Monte Carlo

7935 East Monte Carlo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7935 East Monte Carlo Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
MONACO 1 Bedroom with 1.5 Bath Condo! Popular Open Floor Plan. The Kitchen has a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and a Gas Stove. There is a Media Niche for your Flat Screen TV in Living Room. Balcony located off of Living Room with plenty of room for your own BBQ, Table and Chairs. It's the perfect size for relaxing or entertaining. The EX LRG Bedroom is approximately 14' x 11' and includes a Large Walk-In Closet. Master Bathroom has Double Sink Vanity, a Large Oval Soaking Tub with a Shower overhead, too. Attached 2 Car Tandem Garage is Extra Long with plenty of room for 2 Cars and then some. Desirable Inside Laundry Area in Garage, just bring your own Washer and Dryer. Garage is approximately 11' wide. Some Storage Shelves, too. Monaco amenities include a Resort Style Pool and Pool Area, Umbrellas and Chairs, a Clubhouse, BBQs, Work Out/Weight Room, 3 Spas throughout Monaco & Tennis Courts, too. Monaco is conveniently located close by tons of Shopping, Theatres, Restaurants, Canyon Rim Elementary & Canyon Rim Park, 91 Freeway, 241 Toll Road, Library and Savi Ranch Shopping. THESE 1 BEDROOMS LEASE VERY QUICKLY! GO SEE TODAY! NO PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7935 E Monte Carlo have any available units?
7935 E Monte Carlo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7935 E Monte Carlo have?
Some of 7935 E Monte Carlo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7935 E Monte Carlo currently offering any rent specials?
7935 E Monte Carlo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7935 E Monte Carlo pet-friendly?
No, 7935 E Monte Carlo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7935 E Monte Carlo offer parking?
Yes, 7935 E Monte Carlo offers parking.
Does 7935 E Monte Carlo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7935 E Monte Carlo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7935 E Monte Carlo have a pool?
Yes, 7935 E Monte Carlo has a pool.
Does 7935 E Monte Carlo have accessible units?
No, 7935 E Monte Carlo does not have accessible units.
Does 7935 E Monte Carlo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7935 E Monte Carlo has units with dishwashers.

