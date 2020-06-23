7919 E Quinn

Amenities

LISTED BY MOLLY PETERSON REGENCY REAL ESTATE 949-275-4779 www.MOLLYPETERSON.com Fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome with a loft and 2 car attached garage! Located in the gated community of Viewpoint North, this is a highly sought area of Anaheim Hills. Newly updated with new carpet and paint, quartz countertops, updated cabinets - new appliances, indoor closet for full size washer and dryer (hookups) Large 2 car garage with lots of storage space. The attached garage is at the base of the property and the main floor has a balcony with living room, fire place, dining nook! Stairs up to a large loft area that is great for extra multi use space. This one is ready to go - clean as can be and ready to move right in!! Located in a very central location close to all transportation corridors as well as shopping, restaurants, schools, parks - recreation at your fingertips!! Gated and quiet! Hurry on this one!! It's all ready!!