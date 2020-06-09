731 So. Tourmaline Ct

Amenities
TENANT OCCUPPIED TIL MAY 31 - NO CALLS PLEASE please follow details for viewing *Beautiful 3bed DEN~OFFICE/2ba/2car/1story condo~home in the exclusive Anaheim Hills community "HORIZONS"! - PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE No phone calls on this unit. Send EMAIL direct to Stacey@LRSRM.com
Must see this amazing single story home at the top of the hills! This home offers a private and exclusive development with equestrian trails! The most beautiful views and "evening sunsets" of Mt Baldy that Orange County offers!
$2795.00 rent
$2795.00 Sec Dep
**SMALL PET OK with addtl deposit** sec animal ok
This home features:
Corner private end unit
Private entryway
Vaulted ceilings
Custom two tone decorator's paint
Beautiful custom lighting and upgraded fixtures throughout
Fireplace in living room with open views of the Mountains
Den/office or 3rd Bedroom
Dining room area with patio sliding door leading to magnificent yard/patio area
Potted plants throughout backyard
Gorgeous upgraded kitchen with flat screen TV and TV converter offering FREE basic cable !
Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Oven/Stove, Eat in style kitchen nook with gorgeous views !
Hardwood Flooring & Carpet - Immaculate condition
Central HVAC
beautiful bathrooms with tons of upgrades
new vinyl windows throughout
BBQ plumbed to house
2 car attached spacious garage offers a full size washer & dryer hookups and storage racks
Master bedroom with patio slider and spacious beautiful bathroom
The community features:
pools, saunas and PLENTY of guest parking, walking trails
Qualified applicants MUST meet the following criteria:
*good credit
*subject to background screening'*verifiable landlord/rental history
*verifiable income (2.5 rent amount required)
Applications can be placed on line at www.LRSOrangeCounty.com
(RLNE2071224)