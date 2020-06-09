All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
731 So. Tourmaline Ct
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

731 So. Tourmaline Ct

731 South Tourmaline Court · No Longer Available
Location

731 South Tourmaline Court, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
sauna
TENANT OCCUPPIED TIL MAY 31 - NO CALLS PLEASE please follow details for viewing *Beautiful 3bed DEN~OFFICE/2ba/2car/1story condo~home in the exclusive Anaheim Hills community "HORIZONS"! - PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE No phone calls on this unit. Send EMAIL direct to Stacey@LRSRM.com
when email is received, I will reply back with showing scheduled times. Thank you!!

***This is tenant ossuppied until may 31st. IF INTERETSED, please send me a direct email for fastest response. Stacey@LRSRM.com* No PHONE CALLS PLEASE

PLEASE read these details and follow specific instructions if you want a scheduled time to view. *** PLEASE email me directly
Stacey@LRSRM.com *********:THIS IS A TENANT OCCUPPIED HOME UNTIL JUNE 1st

Email me at
Stacey@LRSRM.com
for a fast response. No PHONE CALLS PLEASE

Please send me the following info:
Household Size
Date needed for move in
Length of lease your interested in? Min of 1 year required
Thanks. When email is received, I WILL REPLY back to the email with scheduled viewing times.

Please send email interest to & will set up a showing when condo is vacated
Stacey@LRSRM.com

Must see this amazing single story home at the top of the hills! This home offers a private and exclusive development with equestrian trails! The most beautiful views and "evening sunsets" of Mt Baldy that Orange County offers!
$2795.00 rent
$2795.00 Sec Dep

**SMALL PET OK with addtl deposit** sec animal ok
This home features:
Corner private end unit
Private entryway
Vaulted ceilings
Custom two tone decorator's paint
Beautiful custom lighting and upgraded fixtures throughout
Fireplace in living room with open views of the Mountains
Den/office or 3rd Bedroom
Dining room area with patio sliding door leading to magnificent yard/patio area
Potted plants throughout backyard
Gorgeous upgraded kitchen with flat screen TV and TV converter offering FREE basic cable !
Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Oven/Stove, Eat in style kitchen nook with gorgeous views !
Hardwood Flooring & Carpet - Immaculate condition
Central HVAC
beautiful bathrooms with tons of upgrades
new vinyl windows throughout
BBQ plumbed to house
2 car attached spacious garage offers a full size washer & dryer hookups and storage racks
Master bedroom with patio slider and spacious beautiful bathroom

The community features:
pools, saunas and PLENTY of guest parking, walking trails

Qualified applicants MUST meet the following criteria:
*good credit
*subject to background screening'*verifiable landlord/rental history
*verifiable income (2.5 rent amount required)

Applications can be placed on line at www.LRSOrangeCounty.com

EMAIL ME Stacey@LRSRM.com
For property showings EMAIL please ************************

(RLNE2071224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 So. Tourmaline Ct have any available units?
731 So. Tourmaline Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 So. Tourmaline Ct have?
Some of 731 So. Tourmaline Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 So. Tourmaline Ct currently offering any rent specials?
731 So. Tourmaline Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 So. Tourmaline Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 So. Tourmaline Ct is pet friendly.
Does 731 So. Tourmaline Ct offer parking?
Yes, 731 So. Tourmaline Ct offers parking.
Does 731 So. Tourmaline Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 So. Tourmaline Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 So. Tourmaline Ct have a pool?
Yes, 731 So. Tourmaline Ct has a pool.
Does 731 So. Tourmaline Ct have accessible units?
No, 731 So. Tourmaline Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 731 So. Tourmaline Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 So. Tourmaline Ct has units with dishwashers.
