7191 E Scenic Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Enjoy panoramic and sunset views from this upgraded home, located in the desired neighborhood of Lake Summit. Lovely open floor plan features 3 bedrooms (2 bedrooms are on first floor), 2 upgraded bathrooms. The double door entry leads you to the Dining area with stone flooring. The Family room with attractive brick fireplace, and laminate wood flooring. Beautiful and upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large Master bedroom with cathedral ceiling, and great views! Fabulous Master bath with granite counters, dual sinks and gorgeous flooring with mosaic medallion. The serene backyard is perfect for gathering with breathtaking view of the surrounding hills, Anaheim Hills reservoir and city lights. The community of Lake Summit features association pool and tennis courts. Enjoy the reservoir with walking trail. Located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, Anaheim Hills reservoir and easy access to Fwy.