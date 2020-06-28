All apartments in Anaheim
7191 E Scenic Circle
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

7191 E Scenic Circle

7191 Scenic Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7191 Scenic Circle, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Enjoy panoramic and sunset views from this upgraded home, located in the desired neighborhood of Lake Summit. Lovely open floor plan features 3 bedrooms (2 bedrooms are on first floor), 2 upgraded bathrooms. The double door entry leads you to the Dining area with stone flooring. The Family room with attractive brick fireplace, and laminate wood flooring. Beautiful and upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large Master bedroom with cathedral ceiling, and great views! Fabulous Master bath with granite counters, dual sinks and gorgeous flooring with mosaic medallion. The serene backyard is perfect for gathering with breathtaking view of the surrounding hills, Anaheim Hills reservoir and city lights. The community of Lake Summit features association pool and tennis courts. Enjoy the reservoir with walking trail. Located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, Anaheim Hills reservoir and easy access to Fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7191 E Scenic Circle have any available units?
7191 E Scenic Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7191 E Scenic Circle have?
Some of 7191 E Scenic Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7191 E Scenic Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7191 E Scenic Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7191 E Scenic Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7191 E Scenic Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7191 E Scenic Circle offer parking?
No, 7191 E Scenic Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7191 E Scenic Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7191 E Scenic Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7191 E Scenic Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7191 E Scenic Circle has a pool.
Does 7191 E Scenic Circle have accessible units?
No, 7191 E Scenic Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7191 E Scenic Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7191 E Scenic Circle has units with dishwashers.
