700 South Janss Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT, MUST MOVE IN WITHIN 2 WEEKS!!!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home With Private Master Suite - MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT, MUST MOVE IN WITHIN 2 WEEKS!!!!

Beautifully remodeled home has an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms.

Very spacious at 2,172 sq ft with an entertainer's kitchen, which has been fully renovated with quartz counters and new cabinets.



Enjoy privacy with a master suite private entrance and bathroom.

All surfaces have been remodeled, hardwood flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. Spend family time in the extremely spacious living room & family room complete with a cozy fireplace.

This home comes with central heating and air conditioning, Dishwasher, a Washer & dryer in a hookups laundry room, and a 2 Car garage.



AVAILABLE TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE ONLINE AT: https://consensyspm.com/vacancies/

Processing Fee: $40 per applicant.



ConsensYs Property Management

1380 South Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim CA 92805

www.consensyspm.com

Corporate Broker License #: 01788395



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5248352)