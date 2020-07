Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful upgraded 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome, with open floor plan, wood laminate flooring and newer stainless steel appliances. The 2 car garage has epoxy flooring and plenty of room for storage. Lease includes washer/dryer and refrigerator. Nice size back patio area perfect for barbecuing or relaxing after a long day. Prime location in this quiet and lovely community which includes association pool for your enjoyment.