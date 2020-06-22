All apartments in Anaheim
6351 E Via Arboles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6351 E Via Arboles

6351 East via Arboles · No Longer Available
Location

6351 East via Arboles, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A beautiful Anaheim Hills, view top home. An amazing property with an open floor plan. As you immediately enter the main double door entry, it leads into a very bright and calming space with gorgeous views and beautiful sunsets in the evening with views from the spacious main entry, dining area, master bedroom with private balcony from the spacious living room and master bedroom. A spacious, private deck from the main level and another private balcony from the master bedroom. The home also features 3 bedrooms, with 2 1/4 baths, a large kitchen with a quaint area for seating and adjacent to a formal dining area with more spectacular views. Then adjacent to the family room with a cozy fireplace. Access to a 2 car garage, indoor laundry, fireplace, high ceilings on main level, laundry facility in the garage and also another hookup inside. Lots of privacy and beautiful city views within.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6351 E Via Arboles have any available units?
6351 E Via Arboles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 6351 E Via Arboles have?
Some of 6351 E Via Arboles's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6351 E Via Arboles currently offering any rent specials?
6351 E Via Arboles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6351 E Via Arboles pet-friendly?
No, 6351 E Via Arboles is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 6351 E Via Arboles offer parking?
Yes, 6351 E Via Arboles offers parking.
Does 6351 E Via Arboles have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6351 E Via Arboles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6351 E Via Arboles have a pool?
No, 6351 E Via Arboles does not have a pool.
Does 6351 E Via Arboles have accessible units?
No, 6351 E Via Arboles does not have accessible units.
Does 6351 E Via Arboles have units with dishwashers?
No, 6351 E Via Arboles does not have units with dishwashers.
