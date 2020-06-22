6351 E Via Arboles

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A beautiful Anaheim Hills, view top home. An amazing property with an open floor plan. As you immediately enter the main double door entry, it leads into a very bright and calming space with gorgeous views and beautiful sunsets in the evening with views from the spacious main entry, dining area, master bedroom with private balcony from the spacious living room and master bedroom. A spacious, private deck from the main level and another private balcony from the master bedroom. The home also features 3 bedrooms, with 2 1/4 baths, a large kitchen with a quaint area for seating and adjacent to a formal dining area with more spectacular views. Then adjacent to the family room with a cozy fireplace. Access to a 2 car garage, indoor laundry, fireplace, high ceilings on main level, laundry facility in the garage and also another hookup inside. Lots of privacy and beautiful city views within.