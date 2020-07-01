All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 6225 E Camino Manzano.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
6225 E Camino Manzano
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:51 PM

6225 E Camino Manzano

6225 East Camino Manzano · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Anaheim Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6225 East Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning Single 3BD HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 172875

Just Bring The Furniture - This Home Has Been Extensively Remodeled Inside & Out With Quality Touches T/O. Like Moving Into A Brand New Home - Shows Like A Model. 3 Bdrm / 2 Bath - Spacious Open Floor Plan - Perfect For Entertaining. Beautiful Living Rm w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Brick Fireplace and New Wood Floors. Fully Appointed Kitchen & Large Open Dining Area.

Fabulous Low Maintenance Rear Yard Space. Over-sized 2 Car Attached Garage & Separate Laundry Room. Minutes to Award Winning Anaheim Hills Schools, Eucalyptus Park, Shopping & Dining - Conveniently Close To Everything Location. Incredible Opportunity - Put this One At the Top Of Your List, You Will Not Be Disappointed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172875p
Property Id 172875

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5281201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6225 E Camino Manzano have any available units?
6225 E Camino Manzano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 6225 E Camino Manzano have?
Some of 6225 E Camino Manzano's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6225 E Camino Manzano currently offering any rent specials?
6225 E Camino Manzano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6225 E Camino Manzano pet-friendly?
No, 6225 E Camino Manzano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 6225 E Camino Manzano offer parking?
Yes, 6225 E Camino Manzano offers parking.
Does 6225 E Camino Manzano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6225 E Camino Manzano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6225 E Camino Manzano have a pool?
No, 6225 E Camino Manzano does not have a pool.
Does 6225 E Camino Manzano have accessible units?
No, 6225 E Camino Manzano does not have accessible units.
Does 6225 E Camino Manzano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6225 E Camino Manzano has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes
1640 W Ball Road
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles