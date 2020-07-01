6225 E Camino Manzano

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Stunning Single 3BD HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 172875



Just Bring The Furniture - This Home Has Been Extensively Remodeled Inside & Out With Quality Touches T/O. Like Moving Into A Brand New Home - Shows Like A Model. 3 Bdrm / 2 Bath - Spacious Open Floor Plan - Perfect For Entertaining. Beautiful Living Rm w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Brick Fireplace and New Wood Floors. Fully Appointed Kitchen & Large Open Dining Area.



Fabulous Low Maintenance Rear Yard Space. Over-sized 2 Car Attached Garage & Separate Laundry Room. Minutes to Award Winning Anaheim Hills Schools, Eucalyptus Park, Shopping & Dining - Conveniently Close To Everything Location. Incredible Opportunity - Put this One At the Top Of Your List, You Will Not Be Disappointed

No Pets Allowed



