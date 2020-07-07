All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:27 AM

5770 E River Valley

5770 East River Valley Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5770 East River Valley Trail, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
sauna
Beautiful home located in the prestigious Haven Hills Community! In this neighborhood you will find yourself surrounded by beautiful hills and manicured landscapes, not your average cookie cutter look. This floor plan offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, separate elegant living and formal dining with a large double sided fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, center island, stainless steel (viking) appliances and wet bar, perfect for entertaining! Family room with impressive brick-faced fireplace and french door leading to back yard. On the 2nd level is the spacious master suite with soaring ceilings, bay window and french doors leading to the wrap around balcony for you to enjoy the city and mountain views. Master bath with walk-in closet, double sinks, jetted tub, separate shower, balcony access and sauna! Low maintenance backyard surrounded by beautifully landscaped hills with flowers, shrubs and trees. Individual laundry room downstairs with access to huge 3 car garage. Distinguished schools, easy access to commuting. Other features: crown molding, recessed lighting, real hardwood hickory flooring w/ sound proof cork underlay to prevent noise, HVAC w/2 units and complete new ducting and newer roof. The interior and exterior of home have been freshly painted including the garage floor, with epoxy paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5770 E River Valley have any available units?
5770 E River Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 5770 E River Valley have?
Some of 5770 E River Valley's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5770 E River Valley currently offering any rent specials?
5770 E River Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5770 E River Valley pet-friendly?
No, 5770 E River Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 5770 E River Valley offer parking?
Yes, 5770 E River Valley offers parking.
Does 5770 E River Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5770 E River Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5770 E River Valley have a pool?
No, 5770 E River Valley does not have a pool.
Does 5770 E River Valley have accessible units?
No, 5770 E River Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 5770 E River Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5770 E River Valley has units with dishwashers.

