5770 E River Valley

Beautiful home located in the prestigious Haven Hills Community! In this neighborhood you will find yourself surrounded by beautiful hills and manicured landscapes, not your average cookie cutter look. This floor plan offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, separate elegant living and formal dining with a large double sided fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, center island, stainless steel (viking) appliances and wet bar, perfect for entertaining! Family room with impressive brick-faced fireplace and french door leading to back yard. On the 2nd level is the spacious master suite with soaring ceilings, bay window and french doors leading to the wrap around balcony for you to enjoy the city and mountain views. Master bath with walk-in closet, double sinks, jetted tub, separate shower, balcony access and sauna! Low maintenance backyard surrounded by beautifully landscaped hills with flowers, shrubs and trees. Individual laundry room downstairs with access to huge 3 car garage. Distinguished schools, easy access to commuting. Other features: crown molding, recessed lighting, real hardwood hickory flooring w/ sound proof cork underlay to prevent noise, HVAC w/2 units and complete new ducting and newer roof. The interior and exterior of home have been freshly painted including the garage floor, with epoxy paint.