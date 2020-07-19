All apartments in Anaheim
570 Londerry Lane
Last updated June 29 2019 at 11:15 PM

570 Londerry Lane

570 S Londerry Ln · No Longer Available
Location

570 S Londerry Ln, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Amidst the tranquil rolling hills of Canyon Heights, experience the breathtaking, unobstructed panoramic VIEWS of city lights, cascading mountains, and stunning sunsets from this three bedroom, two and one-half bath home. Classic in design the exterior elevation displays traditional lines accented with warm stone-work and custom double iron entry doors. Sophisticated yet casual, the interior has been completely renovated adorning luxury designer materials and color palate. An open concept floorplan with great room provides ease of entertaining with access to the expansive private decks to enjoy “Al Fresco” dining while watching day turn into magical night lights. The gourmet kitchen features NXR commercial grade six burner gas range with complimenting stainless steel appliances, tumbled stone and glass tile backsplash, quartz countertops, rich wood cabinetry and wood floors. Ascending the gallery staircase, the second level offers a Master bedroom retreat with vaulted ceiling, dramatic views and spacious ensuite bath featuring dual sink vanities and oversized walk-in shower. The secondary bedrooms share a beautiful bath showcasing tumbled stone flooring, porcelain tile tub/shower and wall treatment with a designer vanity.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 Londerry Lane have any available units?
570 Londerry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 570 Londerry Lane have?
Some of 570 Londerry Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 Londerry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
570 Londerry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 Londerry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 570 Londerry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 570 Londerry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 570 Londerry Lane offers parking.
Does 570 Londerry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 570 Londerry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 Londerry Lane have a pool?
No, 570 Londerry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 570 Londerry Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 570 Londerry Lane has accessible units.
Does 570 Londerry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 570 Londerry Lane has units with dishwashers.
