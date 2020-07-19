570 Londerry Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Amidst the tranquil rolling hills of Canyon Heights, experience the breathtaking, unobstructed panoramic VIEWS of city lights, cascading mountains, and stunning sunsets from this three bedroom, two and one-half bath home. Classic in design the exterior elevation displays traditional lines accented with warm stone-work and custom double iron entry doors. Sophisticated yet casual, the interior has been completely renovated adorning luxury designer materials and color palate. An open concept floorplan with great room provides ease of entertaining with access to the expansive private decks to enjoy “Al Fresco” dining while watching day turn into magical night lights. The gourmet kitchen features NXR commercial grade six burner gas range with complimenting stainless steel appliances, tumbled stone and glass tile backsplash, quartz countertops, rich wood cabinetry and wood floors. Ascending the gallery staircase, the second level offers a Master bedroom retreat with vaulted ceiling, dramatic views and spacious ensuite bath featuring dual sink vanities and oversized walk-in shower. The secondary bedrooms share a beautiful bath showcasing tumbled stone flooring, porcelain tile tub/shower and wall treatment with a designer vanity.

