5497 E Willow Woods Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

GREAT LOCATION in the back of the complex!!! Private & serene single level end unit condo, with private patio & an attached over sized 1 car garage-with DIRECT ACCESS! 1 assigned parking space as well. Large open living room with direct access to the private patio, dining area, kitchen w/2 windows for natural lighting. 2 bedrooms, including a large master bedroom w/walk in closet. Separate laundry room w/gas or electric hook ups! C/A & Heat.

Beautiful, large open greenbelt right in front of home and tree's everywhere in this community!! New paint & flooring to be installed as soon as home is vacant!