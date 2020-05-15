5497 E Willow Woods Lane

Amenities
GREAT LOCATION in the back of the complex!!! Private & serene single level end unit condo, with private patio & an attached over sized 1 car garage-with DIRECT ACCESS! 1 assigned parking space as well. Large open living room with direct access to the private patio, dining area, kitchen w/2 windows for natural lighting. 2 bedrooms, including a large master bedroom w/walk in closet. Separate laundry room w/gas or electric hook ups! C/A & Heat.
Beautiful, large open greenbelt right in front of home and tree's everywhere in this community!! New paint & flooring to be installed as soon as home is vacant!