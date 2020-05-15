All apartments in Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
5497 E Willow Woods Lane
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:51 PM

5497 E Willow Woods Lane

5497 E Willow Woods Ln · No Longer Available
Anaheim
Anaheim Hills
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

5497 E Willow Woods Ln, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION in the back of the complex!!! Private & serene single level end unit condo, with private patio & an attached over sized 1 car garage-with DIRECT ACCESS! 1 assigned parking space as well. Large open living room with direct access to the private patio, dining area, kitchen w/2 windows for natural lighting. 2 bedrooms, including a large master bedroom w/walk in closet. Separate laundry room w/gas or electric hook ups! C/A & Heat.
Beautiful, large open greenbelt right in front of home and tree's everywhere in this community!! New paint & flooring to be installed as soon as home is vacant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5497 E Willow Woods Lane have any available units?
5497 E Willow Woods Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 5497 E Willow Woods Lane have?
Some of 5497 E Willow Woods Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5497 E Willow Woods Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5497 E Willow Woods Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5497 E Willow Woods Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5497 E Willow Woods Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 5497 E Willow Woods Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5497 E Willow Woods Lane offers parking.
Does 5497 E Willow Woods Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5497 E Willow Woods Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5497 E Willow Woods Lane have a pool?
No, 5497 E Willow Woods Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5497 E Willow Woods Lane have accessible units?
No, 5497 E Willow Woods Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5497 E Willow Woods Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5497 E Willow Woods Lane has units with dishwashers.
