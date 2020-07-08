All apartments in Anaheim
537 North Magnolia Avenue
537 North Magnolia Avenue

537 N Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

537 N Magnolia Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
207 Available 10/26/19 Magnolia Court Apartments feature 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms apartments. Great Location!!! Minutes Away From the 5 & 91 Freeways, Shopping, Malls, Restaurants, Schools, Parks, Easy Freeway Access, Grocery Stores, Public Transit, Knott's Berry Farm, Disneyland & Much More! We strive to provide excellent service every day. Schedule a tour today to find the home that you have been looking for!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 North Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
537 North Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 North Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 537 North Magnolia Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 North Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
537 North Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 North Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 537 North Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 537 North Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 537 North Magnolia Avenue offers parking.
Does 537 North Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 North Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 North Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 537 North Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 537 North Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 537 North Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 537 North Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 North Magnolia Avenue has units with dishwashers.

