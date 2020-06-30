All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
524 South Anaheim Boulevard
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:50 AM

524 South Anaheim Boulevard

524 South Anaheim Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

524 South Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Discover the beauty of modern living inside an immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium in the vibrant historic Downtown Anaheim! Located in the Domain, the property features an open floor plan and high quality architecture. Walk in to find wood- looking tile flooring and a spacious living area, great for entertaining. The kitchen includes a stove and refrigerator ,as well as a generous center island. Both bedrooms offer their own unique personality with plantation shutters and ceiling fans. Master suite boasts walk-in closet, dual-vanity bath, an extra-deep soaking tub and separate shower. Includes an in-unit laundry area with a washer and dryer. The two car garage has additional storage and is easy to access, close to the residence elevators. Gated community courtyard offers private areas to relax like the rooftop patio, a sparkling pool, and BBQ areas. Located in walking distance to the Anaheim Packing District, Farmers Park, Muzeo Museum, restaurants, and more!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/524-s-anaheim-blvd-anaheim-ca-92805-usa-unit-3/fab24005-5214-4436-87a5-abc47464967f

(RLNE5303179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 South Anaheim Boulevard have any available units?
524 South Anaheim Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 South Anaheim Boulevard have?
Some of 524 South Anaheim Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 South Anaheim Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
524 South Anaheim Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 South Anaheim Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 524 South Anaheim Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 524 South Anaheim Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 524 South Anaheim Boulevard offers parking.
Does 524 South Anaheim Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 524 South Anaheim Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 South Anaheim Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 524 South Anaheim Boulevard has a pool.
Does 524 South Anaheim Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 524 South Anaheim Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 524 South Anaheim Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 South Anaheim Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

