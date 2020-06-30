524 South Anaheim Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Discover the beauty of modern living inside an immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium in the vibrant historic Downtown Anaheim! Located in the Domain, the property features an open floor plan and high quality architecture. Walk in to find wood- looking tile flooring and a spacious living area, great for entertaining. The kitchen includes a stove and refrigerator ,as well as a generous center island. Both bedrooms offer their own unique personality with plantation shutters and ceiling fans. Master suite boasts walk-in closet, dual-vanity bath, an extra-deep soaking tub and separate shower. Includes an in-unit laundry area with a washer and dryer. The two car garage has additional storage and is easy to access, close to the residence elevators. Gated community courtyard offers private areas to relax like the rooftop patio, a sparkling pool, and BBQ areas. Located in walking distance to the Anaheim Packing District, Farmers Park, Muzeo Museum, restaurants, and more!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/524-s-anaheim-blvd-anaheim-ca-92805-usa-unit-3/fab24005-5214-4436-87a5-abc47464967f



(RLNE5303179)