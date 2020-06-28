520 S Anaheim Boulevard

Amenities

Luxury Living at its finest! 1 Free month rent for any lease 18 months or longer! In the heart of upscale Anaheim across from the Packing House. Enjoy a New Secure Modern facility located near all the best restaurants and nightlife. This immaculate roomy condo features open kitchen and living room with gourmet kitchen Island. Contemporary styling and very clean laminate flooring. Modern color pallet and one of few units featuring a side by side 2 car garage. Amazing Roof deck for evening starters before tripping the life fantastic. Including outdoor fireplace, barbecues, and plenty of guest parking in open lot. Front row seats to Disney fireworks show and all the modern amenities you deserve. Includes refrigerator, front loading washer and dryer. Elevator access! AMAZING, HURRY!