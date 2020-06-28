All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

520 S Anaheim Boulevard

520 South Anaheim Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

520 South Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Luxury Living at its finest! 1 Free month rent for any lease 18 months or longer! In the heart of upscale Anaheim across from the Packing House. Enjoy a New Secure Modern facility located near all the best restaurants and nightlife. This immaculate roomy condo features open kitchen and living room with gourmet kitchen Island. Contemporary styling and very clean laminate flooring. Modern color pallet and one of few units featuring a side by side 2 car garage. Amazing Roof deck for evening starters before tripping the life fantastic. Including outdoor fireplace, barbecues, and plenty of guest parking in open lot. Front row seats to Disney fireworks show and all the modern amenities you deserve. Includes refrigerator, front loading washer and dryer. Elevator access! AMAZING, HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 S Anaheim Boulevard have any available units?
520 S Anaheim Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 S Anaheim Boulevard have?
Some of 520 S Anaheim Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 S Anaheim Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
520 S Anaheim Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 S Anaheim Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 520 S Anaheim Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 520 S Anaheim Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 520 S Anaheim Boulevard offers parking.
Does 520 S Anaheim Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 S Anaheim Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 S Anaheim Boulevard have a pool?
No, 520 S Anaheim Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 520 S Anaheim Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 520 S Anaheim Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 520 S Anaheim Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 S Anaheim Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
