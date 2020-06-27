500 S Kroeger Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, Corner Lot, detached home in the Colony Park neighborhood in the Anaheim Historic District. Open floor plan flows effortlessly between the dining, family room, and large gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has granite counters and Stainless Whirlpool appliances. The space opens out onto the private courtyard and expansive gated front patio. Upstairs, the master retreat features a large walk-in closet, balcony, and en suite bath with a soaking tub, shower, dual vanities, and designer tile flooring. Down the hall is the laundry room, 2nd full bath with dual vanities, and 3 large secondary bedrooms. Owner paid off Solar Installation. Enjoy low rates for many years to come! The garage has an EV outlet option available through Tesla, quiet roll-up garage door, tankless water heater, water softener, and overhead storage. Colony Park offers resort-style amenities with 3 clubhouses, salt water pools, BBQs, fire pits, gym, playground, dog park, gorgeous landscaping, and security patrol. Short distance from the popular Anaheim Packing House, Center Street, Disneyland, Angel Stadium, and Honda Center. Quick access to the 5, 91, and 57 freeways!