500 S Kroeger Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

500 S Kroeger Street

500 South Kroeger Street · No Longer Available
Location

500 South Kroeger Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, Corner Lot, detached home in the Colony Park neighborhood in the Anaheim Historic District. Open floor plan flows effortlessly between the dining, family room, and large gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has granite counters and Stainless Whirlpool appliances. The space opens out onto the private courtyard and expansive gated front patio. Upstairs, the master retreat features a large walk-in closet, balcony, and en suite bath with a soaking tub, shower, dual vanities, and designer tile flooring. Down the hall is the laundry room, 2nd full bath with dual vanities, and 3 large secondary bedrooms. Owner paid off Solar Installation. Enjoy low rates for many years to come! The garage has an EV outlet option available through Tesla, quiet roll-up garage door, tankless water heater, water softener, and overhead storage. Colony Park offers resort-style amenities with 3 clubhouses, salt water pools, BBQs, fire pits, gym, playground, dog park, gorgeous landscaping, and security patrol. Short distance from the popular Anaheim Packing House, Center Street, Disneyland, Angel Stadium, and Honda Center. Quick access to the 5, 91, and 57 freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 S Kroeger Street have any available units?
500 S Kroeger Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 S Kroeger Street have?
Some of 500 S Kroeger Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 S Kroeger Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 S Kroeger Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 S Kroeger Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 S Kroeger Street is pet friendly.
Does 500 S Kroeger Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 S Kroeger Street offers parking.
Does 500 S Kroeger Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 S Kroeger Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 S Kroeger Street have a pool?
Yes, 500 S Kroeger Street has a pool.
Does 500 S Kroeger Street have accessible units?
No, 500 S Kroeger Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 S Kroeger Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 S Kroeger Street does not have units with dishwashers.
