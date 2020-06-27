447 S. Country Hill Road

Amenities

Beautiful Anaheim Hills Estate - Photos, Info, and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * Come visit this rare, private home with a huge lot and tons of beautiful landscaping. The 2,099 sq ft home sits on 0.63 acre lot, with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths its a great place for the family to enjoy and grow. Additional office can be used a 4th bedroom. Original beam vaulted ceilings are featured throughout this Hacienda Style home. New paint, flooring/carpet through the home, fixtures and appliances. Nearby schools include El Rancho Charter School, Anaheim Hills Montessori School and Canyon Rim Elementary School. Also neighboring the Deer Canyon Park Preserve, Canyon Rim Park and Oak Canyon Nature Center.



No Pets Allowed



