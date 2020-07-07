423 S. Laureltree Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home in Anaheim Hills with an Amazing View! - This spacious home is located in Anaheim Hills, overlooking a wonderful view of the city! The house bodes high ceilings throughout, new carpet, and fresh paint! This charming home has one bedroom down stairs with an attached bathroom. Four bedrooms are situated upstairs, all with natural lighting and large closets. The master bedroom is exquisite including wrap around windows with plenty of extra space. Master bathroom encompasses a double vanity, walk-in closet, and a personal brand new sauna! The 1st level has two fire places and a stunning living room with an open kitchen and bar top. The backyard is large and perfect for entertaining! Includes a lawn area, BBQ, and enough room for plenty of activities! Features a three car attached garage, with brand new flooring, and cabinetry for all your storage needs! Pets okay, upon approval. Landscaper included.



