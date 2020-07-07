All apartments in Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
423 S. Laureltree Dr.
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

423 S. Laureltree Dr.

423 S Laureltree Dr · No Longer Available
Location

423 S Laureltree Dr, Anaheim, CA 92808
Sycamore Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home in Anaheim Hills with an Amazing View! - This spacious home is located in Anaheim Hills, overlooking a wonderful view of the city! The house bodes high ceilings throughout, new carpet, and fresh paint! This charming home has one bedroom down stairs with an attached bathroom. Four bedrooms are situated upstairs, all with natural lighting and large closets. The master bedroom is exquisite including wrap around windows with plenty of extra space. Master bathroom encompasses a double vanity, walk-in closet, and a personal brand new sauna! The 1st level has two fire places and a stunning living room with an open kitchen and bar top. The backyard is large and perfect for entertaining! Includes a lawn area, BBQ, and enough room for plenty of activities! Features a three car attached garage, with brand new flooring, and cabinetry for all your storage needs! Pets okay, upon approval. Landscaper included.

(RLNE4531692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 S. Laureltree Dr. have any available units?
423 S. Laureltree Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 S. Laureltree Dr. have?
Some of 423 S. Laureltree Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 S. Laureltree Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
423 S. Laureltree Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 S. Laureltree Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 S. Laureltree Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 423 S. Laureltree Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 423 S. Laureltree Dr. offers parking.
Does 423 S. Laureltree Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 S. Laureltree Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 S. Laureltree Dr. have a pool?
No, 423 S. Laureltree Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 423 S. Laureltree Dr. have accessible units?
No, 423 S. Laureltree Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 423 S. Laureltree Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 S. Laureltree Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

