Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

420 N Loara St 20

420 North Loara Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 North Loara Street, Anaheim, CA 92801
The Colony

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Happy People......Happy Living - Property Id: 265436

Here at Pinetree Apartments we have a beautiful one bedroom upstairs apartment for rent. This unit features all new flooring, a large living space, great looking kitchen and a very spacious balcony! Our complex has a laundry room and swimming pool for use of our residents and we are located just walking distance to a large shopping center and a short drive to a freeway. Call today and schedule a time to see it. Ask about our $500.00 move in bonus
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265436
Property Id 265436

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5717536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 N Loara St 20 have any available units?
420 N Loara St 20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 N Loara St 20 have?
Some of 420 N Loara St 20's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 N Loara St 20 currently offering any rent specials?
420 N Loara St 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 N Loara St 20 pet-friendly?
No, 420 N Loara St 20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 420 N Loara St 20 offer parking?
No, 420 N Loara St 20 does not offer parking.
Does 420 N Loara St 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 N Loara St 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 N Loara St 20 have a pool?
Yes, 420 N Loara St 20 has a pool.
Does 420 N Loara St 20 have accessible units?
No, 420 N Loara St 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 420 N Loara St 20 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 N Loara St 20 has units with dishwashers.

