3221 W Cabot Dr. #1

Anaheim. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms apartment. - Large 1,450 square foot, 3 bedroom , 2 bath apartment available now. Monthly rental is $2,250, with a one year lease. Security deposit is $2,000 which can be paid in two payments. The water, and gardener are paid for by the Landlord. You pay your own gas and electricity. There are laundry facilities that are shared with the tenants of the 4-plex.



The is located at 3221 W Cabot Dr. Anaheim, California 92804. It is #1, downstairs. The nearest cross streets are Western and Lincoln. This is convenient to the 91 and 5 freeways. This home is in the Anaheim Unified School District. The nearest schools are Danbrook Elementary School, Twila Reid Intermediate School and Western High School.



Section 8 will be considered, bring your voucher information.



Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms; MBR 12 X 15, and 2 large bedrooms.

Bathrooms: 1 full bath and one bath off the Master.

Lot size: 8,711 sq. ft Property type: 4-plex

Amenities: Forced air furnace, newer carpet, newer paint, new 2" blinds.

Oven and drop in stove top. No refrigerator included. Space size is 35 7/8' x 72"

Parking: 1 single enclosed Garage - With automatic garage door opener.



Dogs require a pet deposit. License. Veterinarian documentation

Make copies of the following for each adult:

1. Driver License

2. Social Security Card

3. Paycheck stub

4. Vehicle registration.



