285 S San Vicente Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous Luxury Condo, Located in the Gated Community of Firenze. Open the door to soaring ceilings with an Open Floor Plan, home host two master suite bedrooms, plus an office (or 3rd bedroom as it has a built in Murphy bed). Grand Three Car Garage and Driveway. The home is highly upgraded throughout. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, upgraded custom lighting, custom window treatments, three Fireplaces, French doors, Plantation shutters, retractable canopy awnings, retractable screens, built-ins in every closet, mirrored wardrobe doors. Garage has epoxy flooring, there is much to appreciate in this beautiful home. Five Star Ready, Pride of Ownership.