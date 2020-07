Amenities

garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Anaheim Hills home. Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Two bedrooms on main floor. Five bedrooms up. Open floor concept kitchen, family room with fire place, and wet bar. Formal living room with fireplace and formal dining room. Large master suite with fireplace. Resort style backyard, with beautiful pool, jacuzzi, waterfall and built in BBQ and tables. Great for entertaining! Three car garage and one covered carport. Close to 91 FWY, shopping, restaurants and schools.