Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Great curb appeal, nice and quiet area. Beautiful spacious home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, open floor plan located on a large lot over 9000 sft. This large property has it all. Highly upgraded, huge kitchen with island, granite countertops and custom tile backs splash. Large living room with fire place, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, wood floor in all bedrooms. Large driveway, lots of parking. Home is turnkey and ready to move-in