2459 West Broadway

Unfurnished 1,665 square foot sunny single family home located in the West Anaheim neighborhood in Anaheim, California. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Exterior features include a wide driveway and a small patio at the backif you put a few chairs and tables, its a perfect area for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. The home boasts AC and a gas-operated fireplace for climate control, hardwood floors all throughout, and high vaulted ceilings with skylights. The lovely open-concept kitchen consists of wooden cabinetry for storage, ready-to-use kitchen appliances, and smooth granite countertops. The lovely bedrooms are cozy and well-lit thanks to large windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. For your laundry needs, hook ups are available. For pet owners, only cats are allowed on the property.



Nearby parks:

Maxwell Park, Hansen Park and Peter Marshall Park



Nearby Schools:

Peter Marshall Elementary School - 0.83 miles, 8/10

Walt Disney Elementary School - 0.48 miles, 7/10

Juliette Low Elementary School - 0.57 miles, 7/10

Albert Schweitzer Elementary School - 0.81 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

42A Seal Beach Orange - 0.2 miles

42 Seal Beach Orange - 0.2 miles

33 Fullerton - Huntington Beach - 0.3 miles

18 Buena Park Line - 0.3 miles



