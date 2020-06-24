All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 2459 West Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
2459 West Broadway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2459 West Broadway

2459 West Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
West Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2459 West Broadway, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Unfurnished 1,665 square foot sunny single family home located in the West Anaheim neighborhood in Anaheim, California. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Exterior features include a wide driveway and a small patio at the backif you put a few chairs and tables, its a perfect area for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. The home boasts AC and a gas-operated fireplace for climate control, hardwood floors all throughout, and high vaulted ceilings with skylights. The lovely open-concept kitchen consists of wooden cabinetry for storage, ready-to-use kitchen appliances, and smooth granite countertops. The lovely bedrooms are cozy and well-lit thanks to large windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. For your laundry needs, hook ups are available. For pet owners, only cats are allowed on the property.

Nearby parks:
Maxwell Park, Hansen Park and Peter Marshall Park

Nearby Schools:
Peter Marshall Elementary School - 0.83 miles, 8/10
Walt Disney Elementary School - 0.48 miles, 7/10
Juliette Low Elementary School - 0.57 miles, 7/10
Albert Schweitzer Elementary School - 0.81 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
42A Seal Beach Orange - 0.2 miles
42 Seal Beach Orange - 0.2 miles
33 Fullerton - Huntington Beach - 0.3 miles
18 Buena Park Line - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4715343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2459 West Broadway have any available units?
2459 West Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2459 West Broadway have?
Some of 2459 West Broadway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2459 West Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
2459 West Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2459 West Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2459 West Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 2459 West Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 2459 West Broadway offers parking.
Does 2459 West Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2459 West Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2459 West Broadway have a pool?
No, 2459 West Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 2459 West Broadway have accessible units?
No, 2459 West Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 2459 West Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2459 West Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gallery
1415 W North St
Anaheim, CA 92801
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes
1640 W Ball Road
Anaheim, CA 92802
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane
Anaheim, CA 92805
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street
Anaheim, CA 92805
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles