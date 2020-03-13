1767 South Camrose Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Desirable single-family home located in beautiful historical Anaheim. This newly remodeled home offers 1,590 sq. Ft. with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. New interior/ exterior paint, flooring, baseboard, window covering and ceiling fans/ lighting throughout. Large kitchen with new dishwasher, garbage disposal and sink, wall oven and cooktop with hood is open to the dining area. Newly remodeled bathrooms with tub/shower combo and granite/ quartz basins. Private two car garage with laundry hook-ups sits on a lot size of 9,240 sq. Ft for outdoor enjoyment. Includes a back-yard workshop and metal shed for storage, on a Cul-de-sac street available for lease!

Close in distance is shopping, entertainment and eatery, schools, and healthcare. Southwest Anaheim boundaries by the I-5 Fwy/ 91-Fwy/ 22-Fwy and located near Downtown Disney District and historical convention center.