1767 South Camrose Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

1767 South Camrose Street

1767 Camrose Street · (949) 239-6673
Location

1767 Camrose Street, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Desirable single-family home located in beautiful historical Anaheim. This newly remodeled home offers 1,590 sq. Ft. with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. New interior/ exterior paint, flooring, baseboard, window covering and ceiling fans/ lighting throughout. Large kitchen with new dishwasher, garbage disposal and sink, wall oven and cooktop with hood is open to the dining area. Newly remodeled bathrooms with tub/shower combo and granite/ quartz basins. Private two car garage with laundry hook-ups sits on a lot size of 9,240 sq. Ft for outdoor enjoyment. Includes a back-yard workshop and metal shed for storage, on a Cul-de-sac street available for lease!
Close in distance is shopping, entertainment and eatery, schools, and healthcare. Southwest Anaheim boundaries by the I-5 Fwy/ 91-Fwy/ 22-Fwy and located near Downtown Disney District and historical convention center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1767 South Camrose Street have any available units?
1767 South Camrose Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1767 South Camrose Street have?
Some of 1767 South Camrose Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1767 South Camrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
1767 South Camrose Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1767 South Camrose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1767 South Camrose Street is pet friendly.
Does 1767 South Camrose Street offer parking?
Yes, 1767 South Camrose Street does offer parking.
Does 1767 South Camrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1767 South Camrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1767 South Camrose Street have a pool?
No, 1767 South Camrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 1767 South Camrose Street have accessible units?
No, 1767 South Camrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1767 South Camrose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1767 South Camrose Street has units with dishwashers.
