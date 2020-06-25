All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 140 S. Harbor Blvd #108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
140 S. Harbor Blvd #108
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

140 S. Harbor Blvd #108

140 S Harbor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
The Colony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

140 S Harbor Boulevard, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
140 S. Harbor Blvd #108 Available 06/01/19 Harbor Lofts - Live/Work Condo - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * Live/Work Loft located in the Historic District of Anaheim. The Life/Work Loft boasts of a contemporary open floor plan with 800 SF of living space upstairs and 800 SF of living or work space downstairs. Gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include community courtyard, pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center and bar-be-que area. This community is within walking distance to shopping, dining, art gallery, banking, post office, library, Disneyland and close to all major freeways. Storefront access is off of busy Harbor Boulevard and there is direct access to parking garage (2 cars).

_____________________________________________________________

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities

No Pet Policy
2 Assigned Spaces in Parking Garage

Requirements -

- 620 and above credit score
- 2.5 - 3 times rent amount for income
- Pay stubs and/or Tax documents for proof of income.
- Any person over the age of 18 is required to apply

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3873156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 S. Harbor Blvd #108 have any available units?
140 S. Harbor Blvd #108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 S. Harbor Blvd #108 have?
Some of 140 S. Harbor Blvd #108's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 S. Harbor Blvd #108 currently offering any rent specials?
140 S. Harbor Blvd #108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 S. Harbor Blvd #108 pet-friendly?
No, 140 S. Harbor Blvd #108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 140 S. Harbor Blvd #108 offer parking?
Yes, 140 S. Harbor Blvd #108 offers parking.
Does 140 S. Harbor Blvd #108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 S. Harbor Blvd #108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 S. Harbor Blvd #108 have a pool?
Yes, 140 S. Harbor Blvd #108 has a pool.
Does 140 S. Harbor Blvd #108 have accessible units?
No, 140 S. Harbor Blvd #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 140 S. Harbor Blvd #108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 S. Harbor Blvd #108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive
Anaheim, CA 92804
Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave
Anaheim, CA 92807
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles