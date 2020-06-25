Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage

140 S. Harbor Blvd #108 Available 06/01/19 Harbor Lofts - Live/Work Condo - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * Live/Work Loft located in the Historic District of Anaheim. The Life/Work Loft boasts of a contemporary open floor plan with 800 SF of living space upstairs and 800 SF of living or work space downstairs. Gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include community courtyard, pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center and bar-be-que area. This community is within walking distance to shopping, dining, art gallery, banking, post office, library, Disneyland and close to all major freeways. Storefront access is off of busy Harbor Boulevard and there is direct access to parking garage (2 cars).



Tenant Responsible for All Utilities



2 Assigned Spaces in Parking Garage



Requirements -



- 620 and above credit score

- 2.5 - 3 times rent amount for income

- Pay stubs and/or Tax documents for proof of income.

- Any person over the age of 18 is required to apply



No Pets Allowed



