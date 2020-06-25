All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1371 S Walnut St #3304
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

1371 S Walnut St #3304

1371 S Walnut St · No Longer Available
Location

1371 S Walnut St, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
2 bd 1.5 ba Townhome near the Disneyland Resort - *MOVE IN SPECIAL: $150 OFF FOR FIRST 3 MONTHS**

Check out this great 3D virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=owMsdTwoZZ9

You need to see this two story unit located in the highly desirable Kaleidoscope town home community. This 920 square foot town home has the living area on the first floor, and both bedrooms upstairs. The living room offers a cozy fireplace. There is a private enclosed patio just off of the living room as well. Master retreat with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. Other amenities include: Central AC/Heat, Washer/Dryer hook ups in inside downstairs laundry room, TWO 1 car detached garages that are right next to each other and 1 designated space, along with plenty of guest parking. This unit is located in the first building receiving a new facade in the community. This community offers 3 pools, a spa, playground, large park-like grass areas and a rec center. Located close to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, the Anaheim Convention Center and the Happiest Place on Earth! Won't last long, come see it today!

**Rent will be $2100 per month after first three months of tenancy.**

Submit on pets.

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For more information contact: Caitlin@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE4964121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1371 S Walnut St #3304 have any available units?
1371 S Walnut St #3304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1371 S Walnut St #3304 have?
Some of 1371 S Walnut St #3304's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1371 S Walnut St #3304 currently offering any rent specials?
1371 S Walnut St #3304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1371 S Walnut St #3304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1371 S Walnut St #3304 is pet friendly.
Does 1371 S Walnut St #3304 offer parking?
Yes, 1371 S Walnut St #3304 offers parking.
Does 1371 S Walnut St #3304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1371 S Walnut St #3304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1371 S Walnut St #3304 have a pool?
Yes, 1371 S Walnut St #3304 has a pool.
Does 1371 S Walnut St #3304 have accessible units?
No, 1371 S Walnut St #3304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1371 S Walnut St #3304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1371 S Walnut St #3304 does not have units with dishwashers.
