1371 S Walnut St #3304

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

2 bd 1.5 ba Townhome near the Disneyland Resort - *MOVE IN SPECIAL: $150 OFF FOR FIRST 3 MONTHS**



Check out this great 3D virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=owMsdTwoZZ9



You need to see this two story unit located in the highly desirable Kaleidoscope town home community. This 920 square foot town home has the living area on the first floor, and both bedrooms upstairs. The living room offers a cozy fireplace. There is a private enclosed patio just off of the living room as well. Master retreat with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. Other amenities include: Central AC/Heat, Washer/Dryer hook ups in inside downstairs laundry room, TWO 1 car detached garages that are right next to each other and 1 designated space, along with plenty of guest parking. This unit is located in the first building receiving a new facade in the community. This community offers 3 pools, a spa, playground, large park-like grass areas and a rec center. Located close to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, the Anaheim Convention Center and the Happiest Place on Earth! Won't last long, come see it today!



**Rent will be $2100 per month after first three months of tenancy.**



Submit on pets.



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For more information contact: Caitlin@rpmcoast.com



