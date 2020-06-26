All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit

1359 S Walnut St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
West Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1359 S Walnut St, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
The Happiest Condo on Earth - Applying is FREE, however you must complete the Renter Profile - http://www.pridemarkpm.com/renter - for us to show you the property. If you have an agent representing you, then you can have him/her take you direct, please have them check the MLS instructions.

A stone's throw away from Downtown Disney and Disneyland . A Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two story condo. An inviting entry way leads into the living room. Upgraded kitchen with fridge, plus upgraded bathroom and flooring. Central A/C and heating throughout the home. Adjacent to the dining room there is a sliding glass door that leads to a private fenced back patio and two car garage. Unit comes with washer and dryer in the garage. There are community pools, spa, clubhouse and a playground for the kids.

(RLNE4988389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit have any available units?
1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit have?
Some of 1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit currently offering any rent specials?
1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit is pet friendly.
Does 1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit offer parking?
Yes, 1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit offers parking.
Does 1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit have a pool?
Yes, 1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit has a pool.
Does 1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit have accessible units?
No, 1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit does not have accessible units.
Does 1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles