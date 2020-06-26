1359 S. Walnut St Unit #5015 - unit

Amenities

The Happiest Condo on Earth - Applying is FREE, however you must complete the Renter Profile - http://www.pridemarkpm.com/renter - for us to show you the property. If you have an agent representing you, then you can have him/her take you direct, please have them check the MLS instructions.



A stone's throw away from Downtown Disney and Disneyland . A Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two story condo. An inviting entry way leads into the living room. Upgraded kitchen with fridge, plus upgraded bathroom and flooring. Central A/C and heating throughout the home. Adjacent to the dining room there is a sliding glass door that leads to a private fenced back patio and two car garage. Unit comes with washer and dryer in the garage. There are community pools, spa, clubhouse and a playground for the kids.



