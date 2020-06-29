All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:00 AM

1219 W Eisner Place

1219 West Eisner Place · No Longer Available
Location

1219 West Eisner Place, Anaheim, CA 92801
The Colony

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Westmont cul-de-sac pool home. Squeaky clean, split wing, 3-bedroom, 3-bath home featuring fresh paint, new flooring, fireplace, central air & heat, spacious kitchen with built in appliances, large dining room. This home is so bright and airy and is perfect for those who like to "staycation" in your own oasis. Lovely sunroom, huge backyard with swimming pool, lush yard and patio. Long private driveway, with 2-car garage. This home is move-in ready and is very close to schools, shopping and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 W Eisner Place have any available units?
1219 W Eisner Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 W Eisner Place have?
Some of 1219 W Eisner Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 W Eisner Place currently offering any rent specials?
1219 W Eisner Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 W Eisner Place pet-friendly?
No, 1219 W Eisner Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1219 W Eisner Place offer parking?
Yes, 1219 W Eisner Place offers parking.
Does 1219 W Eisner Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 W Eisner Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 W Eisner Place have a pool?
Yes, 1219 W Eisner Place has a pool.
Does 1219 W Eisner Place have accessible units?
No, 1219 W Eisner Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 W Eisner Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 W Eisner Place has units with dishwashers.
