1219 W Eisner Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning fireplace

Beautiful Westmont cul-de-sac pool home. Squeaky clean, split wing, 3-bedroom, 3-bath home featuring fresh paint, new flooring, fireplace, central air & heat, spacious kitchen with built in appliances, large dining room. This home is so bright and airy and is perfect for those who like to "staycation" in your own oasis. Lovely sunroom, huge backyard with swimming pool, lush yard and patio. Long private driveway, with 2-car garage. This home is move-in ready and is very close to schools, shopping and freeways.