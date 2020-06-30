1201 W Cerritos Avenue W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub

Beautiful resort style 2 story townhome. This upgraded townhome is stunning. Located in the highly sought after Pepperwood Village within walking distance of Disneyland, downtown Disney, California Adventureland and much much more. The townhome features 3 bedrooms upstaris and 2 full bathrooms, a guest 1/2 bathroom downstairs, spacious living room, dining room, kitchen with granite countertops , laminate wood-flooring throughout townhome, fenced in patio for entertainers delight, 2 car garage and plenty of permit parking. Pepperwood Village offers a clubhouse, 3 sparking pools, hot spa, large green belts and children's playground. This lovely home is a must see.