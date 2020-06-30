All apartments in Anaheim
1201 W Cerritos Avenue W

1201 Cerritos Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Cerritos Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful resort style 2 story townhome. This upgraded townhome is stunning. Located in the highly sought after Pepperwood Village within walking distance of Disneyland, downtown Disney, California Adventureland and much much more. The townhome features 3 bedrooms upstaris and 2 full bathrooms, a guest 1/2 bathroom downstairs, spacious living room, dining room, kitchen with granite countertops , laminate wood-flooring throughout townhome, fenced in patio for entertainers delight, 2 car garage and plenty of permit parking. Pepperwood Village offers a clubhouse, 3 sparking pools, hot spa, large green belts and children's playground. This lovely home is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 W Cerritos Avenue W have any available units?
1201 W Cerritos Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 W Cerritos Avenue W have?
Some of 1201 W Cerritos Avenue W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 W Cerritos Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
1201 W Cerritos Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 W Cerritos Avenue W pet-friendly?
No, 1201 W Cerritos Avenue W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1201 W Cerritos Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 1201 W Cerritos Avenue W offers parking.
Does 1201 W Cerritos Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 W Cerritos Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 W Cerritos Avenue W have a pool?
Yes, 1201 W Cerritos Avenue W has a pool.
Does 1201 W Cerritos Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 1201 W Cerritos Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 W Cerritos Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 W Cerritos Avenue W has units with dishwashers.

