Beautifully remodeled home with open layout. Offers brand new flooring, two living rooms and gorgeous kitchen. 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths along with a large backyard, great for entertaining. This home sits on a very safe quiet neighborhood close right off the 57 freeway. Minutes from Disneyland, Angles stadium and some of the best restaurants/bars In Anaheim.