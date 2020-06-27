1095 S Sundance Drive

Amenities

Perched atop in the hills, trees and greenbelt are just one of the many features of this ground level condo located in the gated Viewpointe'' Community. This turnkey home has an open floorplan and features new tile/wood-look flooring throughout, recessed lighting, fireplace with mantel in Living Room plus lots of closet space. The kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher, gas range and microwave opens to the living room and separate eating area. The master bedroom has a view and a sliding door leading to the patio. There are also double sinks and a large stall shower in the Master dressing area. The view is also visible from the second bedroom. The hall bath has a shower over the bathtub. There is a laundry area in the hallway with gas & electric hookups. The large patio that runs the full length of the home, with access from the living room and the master bedroom, has been upgraded with gorgeous stone pavers. The VIEW from the Patio, living room and both bedrooms are amazing ! The attached one car garage has direct access into the home and also has a 4' x 8' Overhead Storage which will hold up to 600 lbs. There is an also a reserved covered parking space for this home along with plenty of other guest parking spots.