Anaheim, CA
1095 S Sundance Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

1095 S Sundance Drive

1095 South Sundance Drive · No Longer Available
Anaheim
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

1095 South Sundance Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Perched atop in the hills, trees and greenbelt are just one of the many features of this ground level condo located in the gated Viewpointe'' Community. This turnkey home has an open floorplan and features new tile/wood-look flooring throughout, recessed lighting, fireplace with mantel in Living Room plus lots of closet space. The kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher, gas range and microwave opens to the living room and separate eating area. The master bedroom has a view and a sliding door leading to the patio. There are also double sinks and a large stall shower in the Master dressing area. The view is also visible from the second bedroom. The hall bath has a shower over the bathtub. There is a laundry area in the hallway with gas & electric hookups. The large patio that runs the full length of the home, with access from the living room and the master bedroom, has been upgraded with gorgeous stone pavers. The VIEW from the Patio, living room and both bedrooms are amazing ! The attached one car garage has direct access into the home and also has a 4' x 8' Overhead Storage which will hold up to 600 lbs. There is an also a reserved covered parking space for this home along with plenty of other guest parking spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1095 S Sundance Drive have any available units?
1095 S Sundance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1095 S Sundance Drive have?
Some of 1095 S Sundance Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1095 S Sundance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1095 S Sundance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1095 S Sundance Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1095 S Sundance Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1095 S Sundance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1095 S Sundance Drive offers parking.
Does 1095 S Sundance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1095 S Sundance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1095 S Sundance Drive have a pool?
No, 1095 S Sundance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1095 S Sundance Drive have accessible units?
No, 1095 S Sundance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1095 S Sundance Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1095 S Sundance Drive has units with dishwashers.
