1002 S Mccloud Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A MUST SEE! IT'S A 10+! BEST OF BEST! Absolutely stunning single story in perfect setting. Tremendous location at an outstanding end of cul-de-sac with oversized lot (13,800 SqFt). Lots of privacy! Three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Owner spent thousands & thousands in upgrades such as quality tile roof, beautiful inlaid medallion entrance, vinyl dual-pane windows and sliding doors, giant inviting living room (converted two-car garage) with large trey ceiling & ceiling fan. Remodeled open gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel/black appliances & breakfast bar. Gorgeous wood flooring throughout, huge master suite with his & hers closets with mirrored doors, recessed lighting, newer interior paint, both bathrooms have been totally remodeled with granite countertops & travertine shower walls. Central air conditioning/heat. Professionally landscaped; fantastic front yard and driveway with automatic gate for even more parking. Absolutely awesome park-like backyard with fabulous koi-pond, waterfall, gazebo & block wall. Don't forget the side yard with brick work and nice covered patio for perfect outdoor entertaining. Very convenient location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants & transportation. Next to school and Boysen Park. There's also an installed solar system and it means you'll save on electricity bills!