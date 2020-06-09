All apartments in Anaheim
1002 S Mccloud Street

1002 South Mccloud Street · No Longer Available
Location

1002 South Mccloud Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
East Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A MUST SEE! IT'S A 10+! BEST OF BEST! Absolutely stunning single story in perfect setting. Tremendous location at an outstanding end of cul-de-sac with oversized lot (13,800 SqFt). Lots of privacy! Three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Owner spent thousands & thousands in upgrades such as quality tile roof, beautiful inlaid medallion entrance, vinyl dual-pane windows and sliding doors, giant inviting living room (converted two-car garage) with large trey ceiling & ceiling fan. Remodeled open gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel/black appliances & breakfast bar. Gorgeous wood flooring throughout, huge master suite with his & hers closets with mirrored doors, recessed lighting, newer interior paint, both bathrooms have been totally remodeled with granite countertops & travertine shower walls. Central air conditioning/heat. Professionally landscaped; fantastic front yard and driveway with automatic gate for even more parking. Absolutely awesome park-like backyard with fabulous koi-pond, waterfall, gazebo & block wall. Don't forget the side yard with brick work and nice covered patio for perfect outdoor entertaining. Very convenient location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants & transportation. Next to school and Boysen Park. There's also an installed solar system and it means you'll save on electricity bills!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 S Mccloud Street have any available units?
1002 S Mccloud Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 S Mccloud Street have?
Some of 1002 S Mccloud Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 S Mccloud Street currently offering any rent specials?
1002 S Mccloud Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 S Mccloud Street pet-friendly?
No, 1002 S Mccloud Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1002 S Mccloud Street offer parking?
Yes, 1002 S Mccloud Street does offer parking.
Does 1002 S Mccloud Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 S Mccloud Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 S Mccloud Street have a pool?
No, 1002 S Mccloud Street does not have a pool.
Does 1002 S Mccloud Street have accessible units?
No, 1002 S Mccloud Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 S Mccloud Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 S Mccloud Street has units with dishwashers.
