Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool clubhouse

Very nice familiy home located in one of Aliso Viejo's most desirable neighborhoods. Close to schools and Canyon Vista Park this area is perfect for people with an active lifestyle. The community itself has an association pool, and very nice common areas and a pool, clubhouse, and gymn for exercise. The home is very spacious with an attached two car garage and a patio area. Don't miss out on this house.