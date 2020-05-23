All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 95 Sandpiper Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
95 Sandpiper Lane
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:40 AM

95 Sandpiper Lane

95 Sandpiper Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

95 Sandpiper Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Seagate Colony

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
gym
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Fabulous community of Seagate Colony. Spacious upstairs floor plan with large wrap around patio that overlooks beautiful green belts. Light and bright with neutral colors throughout. Recently painted and carpeted. This is a carriage unit with no one above you. The kitchen is spacious and open with ample cabinet and counter space. The bedrooms come complete with there own private bathroom. Ample closet space in both the master and secondary bedroom. The bedrooms are separated by the kitchen and living room space, perfect for privacy. The living room comes complete with a gas fireplace great for cool relaxing nights. There is also a separate eating area just off the kitchen. The patio area is serene and perfect for a summer drink or just a relaxing BBQ. This unit has it own laundry room with full size washer and dryer hookups. This complex comes complete with two pools, BBQ area and a full gym. Close by to beaches, shopping, movies theaters and plenty of dining choices. This beach close location offers cool summer breezes. Hurry and don't miss this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Sandpiper Lane have any available units?
95 Sandpiper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 95 Sandpiper Lane have?
Some of 95 Sandpiper Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Sandpiper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
95 Sandpiper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Sandpiper Lane pet-friendly?
No, 95 Sandpiper Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 95 Sandpiper Lane offer parking?
No, 95 Sandpiper Lane does not offer parking.
Does 95 Sandpiper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Sandpiper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Sandpiper Lane have a pool?
Yes, 95 Sandpiper Lane has a pool.
Does 95 Sandpiper Lane have accessible units?
No, 95 Sandpiper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Sandpiper Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 Sandpiper Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Sandpiper Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 Sandpiper Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College