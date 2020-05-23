95 Sandpiper Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill media room

Fabulous community of Seagate Colony. Spacious upstairs floor plan with large wrap around patio that overlooks beautiful green belts. Light and bright with neutral colors throughout. Recently painted and carpeted. This is a carriage unit with no one above you. The kitchen is spacious and open with ample cabinet and counter space. The bedrooms come complete with there own private bathroom. Ample closet space in both the master and secondary bedroom. The bedrooms are separated by the kitchen and living room space, perfect for privacy. The living room comes complete with a gas fireplace great for cool relaxing nights. There is also a separate eating area just off the kitchen. The patio area is serene and perfect for a summer drink or just a relaxing BBQ. This unit has it own laundry room with full size washer and dryer hookups. This complex comes complete with two pools, BBQ area and a full gym. Close by to beaches, shopping, movies theaters and plenty of dining choices. This beach close location offers cool summer breezes. Hurry and don't miss this unit.