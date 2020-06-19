All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

91 Cottage Lane

91 Cottage Lane · No Longer Available
Location

91 Cottage Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
The Cottages

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful, contemporary upgraded detached condo. Step inside your gate to your private, spacious wrap around yard & patio and landscaped gardens. Remodeled kitchen with KitchenAid refrigerator, GE 4-burner oven with stainless steel hood, Fisher Paykel 2-drawer dishwasher, Calcutta marble & waterfall counter tops, ceiling height white upper and wenge wood lower cabinets, and panty with pull out drawers. Downstairs half bath also has Calcutta marble counter tops, custom paint & updated cabinets. Open living room with vaulted ceilings, stack-stone fireplace, custom built wenge wood under-lit entertainment center and open to your separate dining room. Upstairs you'll find dual master suites - master bath has a spa-like feel with Calcutta marble, stone flooring, custom seamless glass shower and large soaking tub. The second master bath features a shower/tub combo, granite counter tops and stone flooring. This home also features vein cut limestone floors on main level, stairs & upper hallway, Milgard windows, custom closets, newer HVAC, inside laundry (washer/dryer included), exterior storage shed and lots of garage storage. This home is a must see! Rent includes gardener and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Cottage Lane have any available units?
91 Cottage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 91 Cottage Lane have?
Some of 91 Cottage Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Cottage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
91 Cottage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Cottage Lane pet-friendly?
No, 91 Cottage Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 91 Cottage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 91 Cottage Lane offers parking.
Does 91 Cottage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 Cottage Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Cottage Lane have a pool?
No, 91 Cottage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 91 Cottage Lane have accessible units?
No, 91 Cottage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Cottage Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 Cottage Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 91 Cottage Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91 Cottage Lane has units with air conditioning.
