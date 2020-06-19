91 Cottage Lane

Amenities

Beautiful, contemporary upgraded detached condo. Step inside your gate to your private, spacious wrap around yard & patio and landscaped gardens. Remodeled kitchen with KitchenAid refrigerator, GE 4-burner oven with stainless steel hood, Fisher Paykel 2-drawer dishwasher, Calcutta marble & waterfall counter tops, ceiling height white upper and wenge wood lower cabinets, and panty with pull out drawers. Downstairs half bath also has Calcutta marble counter tops, custom paint & updated cabinets. Open living room with vaulted ceilings, stack-stone fireplace, custom built wenge wood under-lit entertainment center and open to your separate dining room. Upstairs you'll find dual master suites - master bath has a spa-like feel with Calcutta marble, stone flooring, custom seamless glass shower and large soaking tub. The second master bath features a shower/tub combo, granite counter tops and stone flooring. This home also features vein cut limestone floors on main level, stairs & upper hallway, Milgard windows, custom closets, newer HVAC, inside laundry (washer/dryer included), exterior storage shed and lots of garage storage. This home is a must see! Rent includes gardener and water.