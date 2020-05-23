9 Willowood

Amenities

TURNKEY, CAPE COD STYLE END UNIT TOWNHOME that seems like a single family home – with 2 master suites! Spacious, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen open to the dining room, newer Kenmore stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), window overlooking front garden, pantry storage, wine glass rack and goose-neck faucet. Living room with fireplace and in-wall audio speakers, separate dining room with ceiling fan/light and ½ bath complete the downstairs. Spacious, dual master suites upstairs – main master suite has extra closets, and dual vanity sinks with walk-in shower. The other master suite has a single vanity sink and shower/tub combination. This model also includes carpeting and laminate/tile flooring, chrome faucets, laundry space in garage (Whirlpool washer/dryer included), wood slat blinds, unit has been re-piped and 2-car garage with epoxy floor, storage cabinets and FULL DRIVEWAY! Spacious rear patio deck for entertaining with an orange tree and open city light views (no one behind you). Located a short distance to the pool and plenty of guest parking across the street. Centrally located to shops & parks.