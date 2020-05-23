All apartments in Aliso Viejo
9 Willowood
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:55 AM

9 Willowood

9 Willowood · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

9 Willowood, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Laurelmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
TURNKEY, CAPE COD STYLE END UNIT TOWNHOME that seems like a single family home – with 2 master suites! Spacious, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen open to the dining room, newer Kenmore stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), window overlooking front garden, pantry storage, wine glass rack and goose-neck faucet. Living room with fireplace and in-wall audio speakers, separate dining room with ceiling fan/light and ½ bath complete the downstairs. Spacious, dual master suites upstairs – main master suite has extra closets, and dual vanity sinks with walk-in shower. The other master suite has a single vanity sink and shower/tub combination. This model also includes carpeting and laminate/tile flooring, chrome faucets, laundry space in garage (Whirlpool washer/dryer included), wood slat blinds, unit has been re-piped and 2-car garage with epoxy floor, storage cabinets and FULL DRIVEWAY! Spacious rear patio deck for entertaining with an orange tree and open city light views (no one behind you). Located a short distance to the pool and plenty of guest parking across the street. Centrally located to shops & parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Willowood have any available units?
9 Willowood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 9 Willowood have?
Some of 9 Willowood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Willowood currently offering any rent specials?
9 Willowood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Willowood pet-friendly?
No, 9 Willowood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 9 Willowood offer parking?
Yes, 9 Willowood offers parking.
Does 9 Willowood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Willowood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Willowood have a pool?
Yes, 9 Willowood has a pool.
Does 9 Willowood have accessible units?
No, 9 Willowood does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Willowood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Willowood has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Willowood have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Willowood does not have units with air conditioning.
