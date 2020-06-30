9 Santa Clara Street

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Reflections. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, washer dryer, and refrigerator. Utilities included: heat and air conditioning. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $2,800/month rent. $2,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Hyunsoon Park at 949-228-1827 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.