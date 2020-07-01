Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub

Simply the best neighborhood at this price point you will find anywhere in Aliso Viejo. If you are looking for a five star community with amazing amenities look no further. Amenities include an amazing pool, spa, clubhouse, and gym area. Just compare it to other neighborhoods and you will see for yourself. A terrific place to call home. The home is upgraded nicely with brand new carpeting, a kitchen with tile flooring, granite counters, a stainless steel sink, custom upgraded tile backsplash, and a new dishwasher. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and the second bedroom has mirrored wardrobes. Both bathrooms are upgraded with tile flooring and tile framed mirrors, crown molding, and brushed nickel hardware. Hiking and Biking enthusiasts will love the location of this property as it is extremely close to some of the best trails in Orange County. No need to drive to the trail heads! You are within a mile of all the shopping and restaurants in the Aliso Viejo Town Center and are within 15 minutes of Laguna Beach, Irvine, or Newport Beach. Contact Grant Gerhart for private showing (714) 271-0554