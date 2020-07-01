All apartments in Aliso Viejo
9 Red Bud

9 Red Bud
Location

9 Red Bud, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Laguna Audobon Vistas

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Simply the best neighborhood at this price point you will find anywhere in Aliso Viejo. If you are looking for a five star community with amazing amenities look no further. Amenities include an amazing pool, spa, clubhouse, and gym area. Just compare it to other neighborhoods and you will see for yourself. A terrific place to call home. The home is upgraded nicely with brand new carpeting, a kitchen with tile flooring, granite counters, a stainless steel sink, custom upgraded tile backsplash, and a new dishwasher. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and the second bedroom has mirrored wardrobes. Both bathrooms are upgraded with tile flooring and tile framed mirrors, crown molding, and brushed nickel hardware. Hiking and Biking enthusiasts will love the location of this property as it is extremely close to some of the best trails in Orange County. No need to drive to the trail heads! You are within a mile of all the shopping and restaurants in the Aliso Viejo Town Center and are within 15 minutes of Laguna Beach, Irvine, or Newport Beach. Contact Grant Gerhart for private showing (714) 271-0554

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Red Bud have any available units?
9 Red Bud doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 9 Red Bud have?
Some of 9 Red Bud's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Red Bud currently offering any rent specials?
9 Red Bud is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Red Bud pet-friendly?
No, 9 Red Bud is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 9 Red Bud offer parking?
No, 9 Red Bud does not offer parking.
Does 9 Red Bud have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Red Bud does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Red Bud have a pool?
Yes, 9 Red Bud has a pool.
Does 9 Red Bud have accessible units?
No, 9 Red Bud does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Red Bud have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Red Bud has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Red Bud have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Red Bud does not have units with air conditioning.

