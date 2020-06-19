81 Pamplona

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful gated community. Large open floor plan. Town home style with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Neutral colors throughout. Large living room with gas burning fire place and private balconies. Separate kitchen with ample storage and counter space. Newly replaced kitchen appliances. Light and bright floor plan. Lots of natural lighting. The large master bedroom comes with his and her closets. The master bath offers dual sinks and a roman tub.