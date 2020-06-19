All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

81 Pamplona

81 Pamplona · No Longer Available
Location

81 Pamplona, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful gated community. Large open floor plan. Town home style with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Neutral colors throughout. Large living room with gas burning fire place and private balconies. Separate kitchen with ample storage and counter space. Newly replaced kitchen appliances. Light and bright floor plan. Lots of natural lighting. The large master bedroom comes with his and her closets. The master bath offers dual sinks and a roman tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Pamplona have any available units?
81 Pamplona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 81 Pamplona have?
Some of 81 Pamplona's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Pamplona currently offering any rent specials?
81 Pamplona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Pamplona pet-friendly?
No, 81 Pamplona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 81 Pamplona offer parking?
Yes, 81 Pamplona offers parking.
Does 81 Pamplona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Pamplona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Pamplona have a pool?
No, 81 Pamplona does not have a pool.
Does 81 Pamplona have accessible units?
No, 81 Pamplona does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Pamplona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Pamplona has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Pamplona have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Pamplona does not have units with air conditioning.
