Wonderful gated community. Large open floor plan. Town home style with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Neutral colors throughout. Large living room with gas burning fire place and private balconies. Separate kitchen with ample storage and counter space. Newly replaced kitchen appliances. Light and bright floor plan. Lots of natural lighting. The large master bedroom comes with his and her closets. The master bath offers dual sinks and a roman tub.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 81 Pamplona have any available units?
81 Pamplona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 81 Pamplona have?
Some of 81 Pamplona's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Pamplona currently offering any rent specials?
81 Pamplona is not currently offering any rent specials.