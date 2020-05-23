Amenities
Available 02/15/20 72 Breakers Lane - Property Id: 214491
Interior features:
- 2 levels
- 2 master suites with walk in closets.
- 2.5 baths
- Fireplace
- Bamboo flooring in all rooms.
- Kitchen stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and recessed lighting
- Ceiling fans
- Attached 2 car garage with epoxy floor
- Quite dishwasher (Bosch), microwave, stove
Exterior Features:
- Great front yard patio, deck, and planters with palms
Additional Features:
- Community pool/Jacuzzi
- Close to schools, quiet location
- Minutes to Salt Creek Beach, 5 freeway, or 73 toll road
No Pets Allowed
