Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Available 02/15/20 72 Breakers Lane - Property Id: 214491



Interior features:

- 2 levels

- 2 master suites with walk in closets.

- 2.5 baths

- Fireplace

- Bamboo flooring in all rooms.

- Kitchen stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and recessed lighting

- Ceiling fans

- Attached 2 car garage with epoxy floor

- Quite dishwasher (Bosch), microwave, stove



Exterior Features:

- Great front yard patio, deck, and planters with palms



Additional Features:

- Community pool/Jacuzzi

- Close to schools, quiet location

- Minutes to Salt Creek Beach, 5 freeway, or 73 toll road

No Pets Allowed



