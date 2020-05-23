All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

72 Breakers Lane

72 Breakers Lane · No Longer Available
Location

72 Breakers Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available 02/15/20 72 Breakers Lane - Property Id: 214491

Interior features:
- 2 levels
- 2 master suites with walk in closets.
- 2.5 baths
- Fireplace
- Bamboo flooring in all rooms.
- Kitchen stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and recessed lighting
- Ceiling fans
- Attached 2 car garage with epoxy floor
- Quite dishwasher (Bosch), microwave, stove

Exterior Features:
- Great front yard patio, deck, and planters with palms

Additional Features:
- Community pool/Jacuzzi
- Close to schools, quiet location
- Minutes to Salt Creek Beach, 5 freeway, or 73 toll road
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214491
Property Id 214491

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5508521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Breakers Lane have any available units?
72 Breakers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 72 Breakers Lane have?
Some of 72 Breakers Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Breakers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
72 Breakers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Breakers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 72 Breakers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 72 Breakers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 72 Breakers Lane offers parking.
Does 72 Breakers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 Breakers Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Breakers Lane have a pool?
Yes, 72 Breakers Lane has a pool.
Does 72 Breakers Lane have accessible units?
No, 72 Breakers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Breakers Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Breakers Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Breakers Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Breakers Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

